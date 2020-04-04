Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Delaware reports 143 additional COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Division of Public Health confirmed an additional 143 positive cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 593, including 32 new hospitalizations across the state.

No new fatalities were reported on Saturday.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics include:
  • 593 total laboratory-confirmed cases

  • New Castle County cases: 400

  • Kent County cases: 68

  • Sussex County cases: 125

  • Males: 271; Females: 322


  • Age range: 1 to 97

  • Currently hospitalized: 95; Critically ill: 24

  • Delawareans recovered: 71

  • 5,874 negative cases*


Health officials in Delaware are considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home, officials said.

Troopers in Delaware can stop drivers with out-of-state tags during coronavirus pandemic

In total, 14 Delawareans have died due to complications from COVID-19. There have been a total of eight deaths related to long-term care facilities, including seven in New Castle County and one in Sussex County.
