Delaware announces 9 new COVID-19 deaths; 2,323 total cases

73-year-old male from New Castle County, hospitalized

74-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility

83-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility

85-year-old male from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident

90-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility

46-year-old male from Sussex County, no known underlying health conditions

80-year-old male from Sussex County, long-term care facility

98-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care facility

91-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care facility

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Division of Public Health said Friday that nine additional people have died from the coronavirus.In total, 61 Delawareans have lost their lives due to complications from COVID-19.The range in age from 33 to 98 year sold.The most recent deaths all involve individuals with underlying health conditions, except for one individual:In total, there have been 2,323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, officials said.As of Friday, there have been 114 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care facilities in Delaware. Thirty-four residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.