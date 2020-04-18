Delaware announces 9 new COVID-19 deaths; 2,323 total cases

In total, 61 Delawareans have lost their lives due to complications from COVID-19.The range in age from 33 to 98 year sold.
The most recent deaths all involve individuals with underlying health conditions, except for one individual:
- 73-year-old male from New Castle County, hospitalized
- 74-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility
- 83-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility
- 85-year-old male from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident
- 90-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility
- 46-year-old male from Sussex County, no known underlying health conditions
- 80-year-old male from Sussex County, long-term care facility
- 98-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care facility
- 91-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care facility
In total, there have been 2,323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, officials said.
As of Friday, there have been 114 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care facilities in Delaware. Thirty-four residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.