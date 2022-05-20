sexual assault

Delaware County chiropractor charged in sexual assault of 9-year-old patient

John Pandolfo is the owner of Drexel Spine & Rehab in Drexel Hill.
By
DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County chiropractor has been arrested and charged in the sexual assault of a child.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said Thursday that John Pandolfo used his position of authority to take advantage of a 9-year-old patient during an exam a decade ago.

The victim recently came forward.

Pandolfo is the owner of Drexel Spine & Rehab in Drexel Hill.

"Mr. Pandolfo used his position of authority to take advantage of a nine-year-old patient when left alone with her under the guise of an exam," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a statement. "These charges are deeply disturbing. My office has a zero tolerance policy for abuse of children, and will prosecute any offender to the fullest extent of the law, no matter who they are."

Officials said Pandolfo has been charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, Indecent Assault of a Child, Corruption of Minors, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is encouraging anyone else who feels they were victimized to come forward.

They can contact Supervisory Agent Sean M. McGlinn at 610-631-5988.
