Delaware County man accused of assaulting two children

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware County man accused of assaulting two children. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on September 13, 2018.

A Delaware County man accused of sexually assaulting two children is now facing additional charges.

Forty-one-year-old Charles Orlando, of Aston, is charged with sexually assaulting two young girls and photographing the acts in February of 2011.

Orlando was originally arrested July 25 in the 2900 block of Concord Road.

Authorities said they discovered hundreds of images of alleged child pornography on the suspect's computer.

A hearing on the new charges is scheduled for October 3.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild sex assaultsex abuse
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence coverage from North Carolina
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
Upper Darby police search for escaped prisoner
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Scattered Showers Today
Family announces settlement in deadly bike crash in Center City
New Jersey storm victims pay it forward to North Carolina
Ocean Resort-Casino offering free rooms for Florence evacuees
Sweet thank you notes given to Pa. Task Force One
Show More
4 rescued from Northern Liberties building collapse
Teacher wears same dress daily for lesson in sustainability
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to start $2 billion charitable fund
Jury picked for man charged in radio host's shooting death
Armed robbery of West Oak Lane pizza shop caught on camera
More News