Delaware County man accused of assaulting two children

A Delaware County man accused of sexually assaulting two children is now facing additional charges.Forty-one-year-old Charles Orlando, of Aston, is charged with sexually assaulting two young girls and photographing the acts in February of 2011.Orlando was originally arrested July 25 in the 2900 block of Concord Road.Authorities said they discovered hundreds of images of alleged child pornography on the suspect's computer.A hearing on the new charges is scheduled for October 3.------