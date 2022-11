The TSA says he was trying to bring it inside his carry-on Thanksgiving morning.

Delaware County man facing charges for bringing loaded gun to airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Delaware County man is facing charges for bringing a loaded gun to the airport.

The TSA says he was trying to bring it inside his carry-on Thanksgiving morning.

The incident happened at Newark Liberty International Airport.

This year, the TSA is seeing an alarming rise in guns brought to its checkpoints.

So far, almost 6,000 guns were confiscated this year.

Most of them were loaded.