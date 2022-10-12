Judge temporarily halts closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Prospect Medical Holdings, the building's current owners, want to turn the hospital into a behavioral health facility.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A judge has temporarily stopped the closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

But the county and a local foundation challenged the company in court, arguing that closing the hospital would be damaging to the community.

The judge is requiring the parties to meet in person within two days to discuss the hospital's future.