Person at Delco middle school tests positive for tuberculosis, health department says

The health department stresses that students and staff can continue active learning in the school setting.

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Delaware County Health Department says a person at Penn Wood Middle School tested positive for tuberculosis.

Health officials said Monday that William Penn School District representatives are working to identify students and staff who might have been exposed to the illness.

"It is important for parents who are concerned they or their children may have been in close contact know that not all exposures become sick. Although TB is spread in a similar way to a cold or flu, it is not as contagious. You would have to spend prolonged periods (around at least 15 hours of contact per week) in close contact with an infected person to catch the infection yourself," the health department said in a statement.

According to the CDC, symptoms of TB disease vary on where the bacteria is growing in the body. TB disease in the lungs may cause a bad cough that lasts three weeks or longer, pain in the chest, and coughing up blood or phlegm from deep inside the lungs.

Other symptoms include weakness or fatigue, weight loss, no appetite, chills, fever, and sweating at night.

Tuberculosis is rare in this country. The U.S. doesn't vaccinate against the infectious disease. The vaccine is most useful in infants in countries that have higher community spread.

People with questions or concerns should call the Delaware County Health Department Wellness Line, available Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by phone at (484) 276 - 2100 or by email at DelcoWellness@co.delaware.pa.us.