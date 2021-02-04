police chase

2 arrested after Delaware County police chase

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody following a police chase in Delaware County.

Glenolden police pursued the duo who were in a stolen car Wednesday night.

The chase came to an end around 7 p.m. on MacDade Boulevard near the MacDade Mall in Holmes.

The suspects crashed the car into a SEPTA bus.

The two were arrested on the scene. There was no word about their conditions.

No one on the SEPTA bus was injured.
