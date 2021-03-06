police chase

Delco man arrested after police chase that crossed Pa., NJ, and Delaware

By
RIDLEY TWP. Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after leading police on a wild multi-state chase that began in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say the man fired a shot inside of his house during a dispute with his wife on Springfield Avenue in Ridley Township early Saturday morning.

The man drove away as police arrived, leading them on a chase over the Commodore Barry Bridge into New Jersey, then onto the Delaware Memorial Bridge into Delaware, and eventually back into Pennsylvania.

Police set up spike trips which resulted in all four of his tires to flatten, but the suspect continued onto I-95 and then the Blue Route.

Police say the man later sped down MacDade Boulevard before returning to his house.

The suspect remained in his truck outside the home. After a brief standoff, police say, he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the man faces numerous charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ridley townshippolice chasedomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Shooting at Philly Airbnb leads to police chase, crash
Carjacking victim recalls encounter with police chase suspect
Carjacking suspect who led officers on chase identified
Officer at scene of crash following two-state chase clipped by driver
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children in critical condition after Paulsboro fire
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
Senate stimulus update: Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
Man struck, killed while walking along AC Expressway after crash
Woman arrested for stealing car with 1-year-old inside
Man shot 10 times outside home in Strawberry Mansion: Police
Motivation High School staff remember star student
Show More
Police investigating after man found dead at Somerton fire scene
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold
The show must go on: Couple gets married despite fire, COVID-19 delay
Opening of Cherry Street Pier signals post pandemic chapter
NFL hires 1st Black female game official
More TOP STORIES News