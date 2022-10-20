Multiple people injured in Newark, Delaware crash

Southbound lanes of South College Avenue are closed at Welsh Tract Road while police investigate.

Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Newark.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of South College Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.

According to police, seven people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A Delaware State Police helicopter also responded to the crash for transport.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.