Multiple people injured in Newark, Delaware crash

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles on Thursday morning.
The crash happened in the 1100 block of South College Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.
According to police, seven people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Southbound lanes of South College Avenue are closed at Welsh Tract Road while police investigate.
A Delaware State Police helicopter also responded to the crash for transport.
Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.