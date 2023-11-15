WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man injured after crashing stolen pickup truck into back of tractor trailer: Police

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 11:12PM
Man crashes stolen pickup truck into back of tractor trailer: Police
EMBED <>More Videos

Man crashes stolen pickup truck into back of tractor trailer: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating after a stolen pickup truck was involved in a serious crash in Wilmington on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of New Castle Avenue.

Police said that the pick up truck was stolen about an hour before it crashed into the back of a tractor trailer.

The 41-year-old driver had to be pulled from the wreck and was taken to the hospital.

He was cited for aggressive driving, inattentive driving, failure to maintain a single lane, and unreasonable speed, police said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW