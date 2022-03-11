feel good

Delaware man thanks first responders for saving his life during heart attack

Mike Comegyes is lucky to be alive after suffering a heart attack earlier this year.
By
HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware man got to thank the first responders who saved his life earlier this year.

Action News was at the Hockessin Fire Company on Thursday as Mike Comegyes hugged the four EMTs who rescued him.

He says the first responders recognized he was having a heart attack back in January and got him to the hospital quickly.

At one point, his heart stopped during the ride over.

Comegyes says he is forever grateful and wants everyone to remember to thank first responders.

Comegyes' family was also on hand to thank the EMTs.

