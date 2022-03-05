Officials: Fire leaves 1 person dead, several displaced in Pike Creek, Delaware

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three condominium buildings were damaged in a fire early Saturday morning in Pike Creek, Delaware.Fire officials were called around 3 a.m. to the Mermaid Run Condominiums on the 5000 block of West Brigantine Court.Authorities say the Mill Creek Fire Company arrived on scene with flames shooting from the condo building.Firefighters reportedly found one person dead inside the building.There's no word on the victim's age or name at this time.State fire investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.The Red Cross is assisting the approximately 30 or more residents displaced by the blaze.