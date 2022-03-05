fatal fire

Officials: Fire leaves 1 person dead, several displaced in Pike Creek, Delaware

Officials say three buildings were damaged in the fire, leaving 30 plus people displaced.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire leaves one dead, several displaced in Pike Creek, Delaware

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three condominium buildings were damaged in a fire early Saturday morning in Pike Creek, Delaware.

Fire officials were called around 3 a.m. to the Mermaid Run Condominiums on the 5000 block of West Brigantine Court.


Authorities say the Mill Creek Fire Company arrived on scene with flames shooting from the condo building.

Firefighters reportedly found one person dead inside the building.

There's no word on the victim's age or name at this time.


State fire investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting the approximately 30 or more residents displaced by the blaze.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countybuilding firefatal fire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
4 children, 1 adult killed in Pa. house fire
Fire leaves 2 dead including young girl, 3 others seriously injured
1 dead in Cape May County house fire
1 dead from smoke inhalation after Trenton fire
TOP STORIES
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Police: Threats detected against officers involved in Philly shooting
Police chase ends in crash in North Philadelphia
Suspect thrown out of club returns with gun, gets killed by guards
Paralyzed Amtrak victim says he is OK with not guilty verdict
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
Crash leaves two dead in Allentown
Show More
WNBA player Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia
AccuWeather: Warming Up This Weekend
Former army vet conducts operation to evacuate US expats in Ukraine
Police: 3 suspects arrested in connection to fatal shooting at ATM
Amtrak engineer found not guilty in train derailment that killed 8
More TOP STORIES News