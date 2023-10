Delaware unveils resource to help with substance abuse, mental illness

Delaware is aiming to provide more help to those coping with substance use disorders and mental illness.

Officials launched a new website called Help is Here on Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long helped demonstrate just how easy it is to navigate the site.

The goal is to give people the resources they need to find help for themselves or for those they love.

Visit HelpIsHereDE.org to see what's available.