Delaware ice cream shop heavily damaged by fire caused by electrical malfunction

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
A fire that badly damaged an ice cream shop overnight in Newark has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters were called to Bruster's Real Ice Cream along the 1600 block of Capitol Trail just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control, but the inside of the store suffered an estimated $100,000 in damages.

Fortunately, no one was inside of the store at the time of the blaze.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction inside the store.

