Delaware woman is disability influencer, mother, author and inspiration

A Delaware mother, disability influencer and author has made it her mission to show everyone that anything is possible.
28-year-old TaLisha Grzyb was born with muscular dystrophy, but she has never let that slow her down.
Today, TaLisha read her book "Rolling Through Life with Mommy" to patients at what she calls her second home, AI DuPont Hospital in Wilmington.
TaLisha says she was born with muscular dystrophy and she has never been able to walk.
She also says she has never allowed that to stop her from doing anything.
She's a college graduate, a wife, a mother to three kids under the age of three and a disability influencer. She has her own YouTube channel called "Rolling Through Life With TaLisha."
"I was raised to know that I can do anything," she says. "I was never allowed to say 'I can't' and I carried that with me my whole life. I made it my mission to show others that even though I am disabled I can achieve anything in life."
TaLisha says she spent a lot of time at the hospital as a child, so today was like a homecoming.
Her motto is: "We only get one life, so we must live it to fullest."
