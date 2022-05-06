marijuana

Delaware House approves bill legalizing possession of marijuana for adults

Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana by anyone 21 years of age or older currently carries a civil penalty of $100.
DOVER, Delaware -- The Delaware House has approved a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use.

The legislation cleared the Democrat-led House on 26-14 vote Thursday and now goes to the Senate, which is also controlled by Democrats.

But Democratic Gov. John Carney has previously expressed doubts about legalizing recreational marijuana.

That provision would be eliminated under the bill approved Thursday.

The legalization bill was introduced in late March as stand-alone legislation after a failed effort to pass broader legislation creating a state-regulated and taxed marijuana industry.

