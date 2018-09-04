Delaware lifeguard struck by lightning

A Delaware lifeguard is recovering today after an apparent lightning strike at a pool he was guarding.A resident of the Cavalier Country Club Apartments in Christiana tells Action News that the lightning hit just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, striking a tree and spreading from there.Responding firefighters say the unidentified guard was visibly shaken, and he told them he'd been struck.He was then taken to the hospital for observation and is expected to fully recover.------