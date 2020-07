ELSMERE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware lottery ticket worth $93,000 is about to expire.The winning ticket was purchased July 22, 2019 at a Sunoco on the 1500 block of Kirkwood Highway in Elsemere, Delaware.The person who purchased the Multi-Win lottery ticket only has until Wednesday to turn it in, or they can kiss that big windfall goodbye.The winning numbers on that ticket are 2-14-19-23-24-32.