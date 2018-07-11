Delaware man accused of stealing 50 crab traps

ELLENDALE, Del. --
A Delaware man is accused of stealing 50 crab traps along with some scrap metal and cash from an empty home whose owner was on vacation.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 29-year-old Eric B. Whitman was arrested Saturday on charges including theft and burglary. A Monday release from Delaware State Police says the 40-year-old victim returned from his vacation earlier this month and found a window unsecured.

It says the victim reported that a jar containing an undisclosed amount of money was empty, and scrap metal and 50 crab traps were missing. It says police identified Whitman as a suspect after an investigation found he had taken the metal to a scrap yard and signed a receipt indicating he was the owner.

It's unclear if Whitman has a lawyer.

