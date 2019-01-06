Delaware man arrested for driving under the influence, possessing stolen firearm

Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he was found to be under the influence and in possession of a stolen firearm early Sunday morning.The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on the unit block of Third Street when police were dispatched for reports of a domestic.Prior to arrival, police were told that one subject had fled the scene in a white Audi.Police observed a vehicle matching this description leaving the High Point Park neighborhood on Buffalo Road.Authorities initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 20-year-old William H. Cloak IV of Felton, and detected a strong odor of marijuana.Upon searching the vehicle, police found a Glock .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number under the driver's seat.Further investigation determined that Cloak was a person prohibited from carrying a firearm. It was also discovered that the firearm had been reported stolen.Cloak was taken into custody and faces a number of charges.------