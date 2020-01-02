Delaware man arrested for putting chemical in co-worker's drink

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Newark Police arrested a man after a report that he put a chemical into a co-worker's beverage.After a nine-month long investigation, police arrested Curtis Malloy, 50, of New Castle for adulteration.A female victim reported on April 10, 2019 that she had been in a recent argument with a co-worker at a business in Newark.She reported that she did not get along with Malloy and suspected that he had poured a chemical into her drink at her workstation.She said when she went to drink a beverage she had at her desk, she thought it smelled like Pine-Sol cleaning solution.The victim did not drink the beverage and reported to police she suspected a co-worker had been tampering with her food and drinks for an extended period of time.The Detective interviewed co-workers and obtained video surveillance from the business. This information provided evidence of Malloy's presence at the victim's workstation at times when he should not have been there. Malloy resigned his employment after this incident occurred.The seized beverage was analyzed by the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Regional Crime Lab and found to contain Isopropyl Alcohol, which is consistent with a chemical in Pine-Sol.On December 26, 2019, a warrant was obtained charging Malloy with one count of Adulteration, a felony.On December 30, 2019, Malloy turned himself in to Newark Police.