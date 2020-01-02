Delaware man arrested for putting chemical in co-worker's drink

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Newark Police arrested a man after a report that he put a chemical into a co-worker's beverage.

After a nine-month long investigation, police arrested Curtis Malloy, 50, of New Castle for adulteration.

A female victim reported on April 10, 2019 that she had been in a recent argument with a co-worker at a business in Newark.

She reported that she did not get along with Malloy and suspected that he had poured a chemical into her drink at her workstation.

She said when she went to drink a beverage she had at her desk, she thought it smelled like Pine-Sol cleaning solution.

The victim did not drink the beverage and reported to police she suspected a co-worker had been tampering with her food and drinks for an extended period of time.

The Detective interviewed co-workers and obtained video surveillance from the business. This information provided evidence of Malloy's presence at the victim's workstation at times when he should not have been there. Malloy resigned his employment after this incident occurred.

The seized beverage was analyzed by the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Regional Crime Lab and found to contain Isopropyl Alcohol, which is consistent with a chemical in Pine-Sol.

On December 26, 2019, a warrant was obtained charging Malloy with one count of Adulteration, a felony.

On December 30, 2019, Malloy turned himself in to Newark Police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkarrestpinesolchemicalsdelaware news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, beaten and raped, escapes from Bucks County home: Police
Apparent murder-suicide in Burlington Township under investigation
2 Philadelphia elementary schools remain closed due to asbestos
Police ID 3 killed in New Year's Day shootings in Philadelphia
Marchers accused of wearing blackface during Mummers Parade
One year after tragedy, South Philly String Band takes top honor
Gritty, Swoop in butter form for Pa. Farm Show
Show More
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
SEPTA train strikes vehicle in Montgomery County
Plastic bag ban at Camden County facilities in effect
Armed robbers attack owner, tie up family at Delco salon: Police
Marriage proposal fireworks cause panic, theater evacuation
More TOP STORIES News