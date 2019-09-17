Delaware man arrested for shooting puppy, state police say

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware man is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a puppy over the weekend.

Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Jesse Davis, of Bear, Sunday morning.

It started when troopers were called to the 3800 block of Wrangle Hill Road for reports of shots fired.

Once there, they determined Davis shot a puppy as a 23-year-old woman was nearby.

The puppy did survive and is being cared for at Newark VCA.

Davis is being held in jail on numerous charges.
