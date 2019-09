Delaware man arrested for shooting puppy, state police say

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware man is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a puppy over the weekend. Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Jesse Davis, of Bear, Sunday morning.It started when troopers were called to the 3800 block of Wrangle Hill Road for reports of shots fired.Once there, they determined Davis shot a puppy as a 23-year-old woman was nearby.The puppy did survive and is being cared for at Newark VCA.Davis is being held in jail on numerous charges.