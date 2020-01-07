Delaware man dead following officer-involved shooting

MILFORD, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a 27-year-old Dover man Sunday night.
It happened at the Silver Lake Estates Apartments in Milford, just before 6:30 p.m.
Milford police say they responded to a report of a domestic incident involving weapons when a man advanced at them with a large knife. That's when police say two officers shot the man.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No one else was hurt.
