Delaware man dead following officer-involved shooting

MILFORD, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a 27-year-old Dover man Sunday night.It happened at the Silver Lake Estates Apartments in Milford, just before 6:30 p.m.Milford police say they responded to a report of a domestic incident involving weapons when a man advanced at them with a large knife. That's when police say two officers shot the man.He was taken to the hospital where he later died.No one else was hurt.