Delaware man dead following officer-involved shooting

MILFORD, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a 27-year-old Dover man Sunday night.

It happened at the Silver Lake Estates Apartments in Milford, just before 6:30 p.m.

Milford police say they responded to a report of a domestic incident involving weapons when a man advanced at them with a large knife. That's when police say two officers shot the man.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one else was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
milfordofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deaths of Burlington Township couple ruled murder-suicide
Video captures miracle buzzer shot from opposite side of court
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
Fmr. Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick has died at 56
Ohio man recounts deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike bus crash
AccuWeather: Rain and Snow Shower Late Tuesday, Record Warmth This Weekend
Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores as sales fall
Show More
Girl, 12, struck by vehicle while crossing street to board school bus
Family of missing 5-year-old girl marches to Bridgeton, NJ city hall
Victim sprayed with mace during Christmas morning mugging
Kenney sworn in for second term, wants to tackle gun violence and poverty
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from PA identified
More TOP STORIES News