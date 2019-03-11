Delaware man pleads guilty after fatal stabbing inside porta potty

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A man responsible for a murder at Kirkwood Park in Wilmington has admitted to the crime.
Timothy Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will be sentenced later this year.
In October 2017, he killed a woman inside a porta potty by stabbing her multiple times.
Investigators say he left a trail of blood from the crime scene to his apartment complex.
They used forensic evidence and surveillance images to link Jones to the murder.
