Delaware man pleads guilty after fatal stabbing inside porta potty

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A man responsible for a murder at Kirkwood Park in Wilmington has admitted to the crime.

Timothy Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will be sentenced later this year.

In October 2017, he killed a woman inside a porta potty by stabbing her multiple times.

Investigators say he left a trail of blood from the crime scene to his apartment complex.

They used forensic evidence and surveillance images to link Jones to the murder.
