Delaware man sentenced to 2 years in prison for attacking Catholic priest

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A Delaware man will spend the next two years behind bars for viciously assaulting a 74-year-old Catholic priest.It happened at Resurrection Parish Church in Wilmington last March.Church employees told police they heard noises coming from Reverend William Graney's office.When they went to investigate, they found 26-year-old Joshua August punching and kicking Father Graney.They were able to pull him off, but he returned seconds later with a bottle of wine, which he used to batter the priest.Father Graney spent a week in the hospital.Another worker was also hurt, but not seriously.Parish officials describe the attacker as a troubled homeless man Father Graney had been trying to help.After prison, August will serve 8 years' probation and receive extensive mental health treatment.