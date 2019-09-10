Delaware police: Man used rake to fatally strike relative

DOVER, Delaware -- Authorities in Delaware say that a man who's facing a manslaughter charge fatally struck a family member in the head with a rake during an argument.

Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said Monday that officers had arrested 47-year-old Keith Landry more than a week after 39-year-old Gerard Landry died in a hospital from "severe laceration" injuries.

Delaware State News reports officers had been called to an altercation Aug. 20 and found Gerard Landry on the ground. Witnesses told police he'd fallen and hit his head while intoxicated, but an autopsy indicated his head injury was caused by another person.

Authorities launched an investigation and arrested Keith Landry. He was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during a felony.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net
