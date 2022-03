DOVER, Delaware -- A bill seeking to legalize recreational marijuana use by adults in Delaware and establish a state-run pot industry has been defeated in the state House.Members of the Democrat-led chamber voted 23-14 in favor the legislation on Thursday.But it fell short of a three-fifths majority - or 25 votes in favor that was needed because it would impose a new tax.No Republicans voted in favor of the bill, and four lawmakers, including two Democrats, chose not to vote.The bill sought to create a state-controlled and licensed pot industry.