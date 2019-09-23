Delaware prosecutors say rape kits link man to 7 assaults

DOVER, Delaware -- An ongoing effort to clear previously untested sexual assault kits has led to a guilty plea from a Pennsylvania man who authorities say raped seven women in Delaware.

The News Journal reported Monday that 38-year-old Hayim Raison of Chester pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape.

The Delaware Department of Justice said in a news release that DNA showed he raped seven women in "secluded" areas in Wilmington between January 2014 and December 2018.

Prosecutors say they accepted the guilty pleas to two of the counts to resolve the case and not put the victims through the "difficulty and uncertainty" of a trial.

They say the victims were consulted about the plea agreement and will have the chance to testify as part of Raison's sentencing in January.
