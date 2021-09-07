Police investigate quadruple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday that injured four people in Wilmington, Delaware.The incident happened at approximately 4:13 p.m. in the area of A and New Castle streets.Police located a 57-year-old man who was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.Three women ages, 48, 55, and 54, were also shot, officials say.They were all taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.So far, no weapons have been recovered, and police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Anthony Ford at (302) 576-3606.