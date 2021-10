PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews rescued a man from the Delaware River after police say he fell in while at a waterfront bar in Northern Liberties.Philadelphia police responded to the 400 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard near Cavanaugh's River Deck just after midnight Sunday.Police say a 25-year-old man fell off a railing and into the river.He was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital for evaluation.No further information is available at this time.