Source of panic at football game in Wilmington, Del. still unknown

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware are still trying to sort out what happened at a Friday night football game in Wilmington.

Delaware Military Academy was playing Howard High School at Abessino Stadium when the referee suddenly stopped the game.

People are seen clearing the bleachers.

Police say there has been no evidence of a fight or guns at the game.

They believe someone may have spread a rumor through the crowd, which caused a panic situation.

There were no injuries reported.