Delaware State University alumnus pleads guilty in university bribery case

WILMINGTON, Del. -- A New Jersey man who graduated from Delaware State University has pleaded guilty to bribing a former registrar to change the registration status of hundreds of out-of-state students so they could pay cheaper in-state tuition at the historically black university.

Stephen Williams of Neptune entered the plea Friday. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say Williams recruited students to pay him to change their residency status.

He then helped create forged residency documents, such as leases, for DSU associate registrar Crystal Martin to place in students' files.

Williams paid Martin a percentage of the fee he collected, amounting to about $70,000 from 2013 to 2017.

Martin faces sentencing in July.

Officials estimate the cost of reduced tuition payments to DSU during the four-year period exceeded $3 million.
