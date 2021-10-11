Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness accused of nepotism, fraud, witness intimidation

Kathleen McGuiness

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A top Delaware official has been indicted by a grand jury for offenses that the state attorney general said represented a "clear and disturbing pattern of behavior."Auditor General Kathleen McGuiness has been indicted for felony theft, felony witness intimidation, conflict of interest and official misconduct.The charges came about after a number of whistleblower reports, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said during a news conference on Monday.The allegations against McGuiness include hiring her daughter for a no-show job, handing out contracts to campaign consultants, and submitting requests to monitor emails of "real or perceived" whistleblowers.Action News is reaching out to McGuiness' office for comment.According to Jennings, the indictment alleges that McGuiness structured a "sweetheart deal" to avoid oversight for a campaign vendor called My Campaign Group, which she paid for work in 2016.According to Jennings, once in office McGuiness approached My Campaign Group for a state contract and informed them of a loophole that would allow them to avoid the competitive bidding process by keeping the initial contract below 50,000."Let me stress the point: the bidding process exists to protect taxpayers. It's there to prevent this exact behavior," Jennings said.According to Jennings, the indictment also alleges that McGuiness took over responsibility for hiring casual seasonal employees, fired an employee due to lack of work hours, then hired her own daughter and her daughter's friend.Jennings said McGuiness did that "despite a clear conflict of interest."Neither the daughter nor her friend were interviewed, nor were their positions advertised, Jennings said. McGuiness also allegedly gave her daughter access to a state vehicle.McGuiness' daughter later enrolled in a South Carolina college and never came into work nor logged in remotely, but still continued to receive checks, Jennings said.