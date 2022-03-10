Delaware police chase ends with crash in Pennsylvania; multiple people arrested

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Multiple suspects are now behind bars after a police chase in Delaware ended in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Pennsylvania.It happened around 2 p.m. while troopers were investigating a theft inside an Acme on the 2000 block of Naamans Road in Wilmington.Authorities say two men walked into the grocery store and attempted to shoplift."When the suspects were confronted, one of the suspects struck the victim while the other implied he had a weapon before fleeing the area," said state police.Soon after, authorities say a possible suspect vehicle was spotted nearby.Troopers tried to pull over a white Ford Escape, but the suspects fled and ultimately crashed at the intersection of Chichester and Taylor avenues in Delaware County.Neighbors described the chaotic scene."It was insane. I had never seen so many flashing lights down the street," said Chasie Green."The cops had their guns drawn and they had the one guy on the ground," said neighbor John Rose.Authorities have not said how many people were arrested and what charges they are facing.In addition to the Acme incident, the suspects may be tied to two other robberies in Delaware. One occurred on Monday at a King of Gold on Silverside Road in Wilmington and another happened on Wednesday at the Sunoco on the 3600 block of Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. In both of those incidents, an undisclosed amount of money was stolen, but no one was injured.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Delaware State Police.