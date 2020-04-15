Delaware State police investigate fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Brookmont Drive in Newark, Delaware.

Action News has learned a 63-year-old man was driving eastbound on Route 40 Tuesday April 14, around 5 p.m. in Bear, Delaware when police say a 59-year-old man walked into the road.

Authorities say, the 59-year-old man was struck and thrown from the impact of the vehicle.

The driver stayed at the scene while the victim from Newark, Delaware was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released to the public.

Delaware State police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawarenewarkbearcar crashaccident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Employees, customers to be required to wear masks in Pa. businesses
Murphy speaks on new normal: I think it's a reality
Check your stimulus check status
Temple sees pay cuts as impact of COVID-19 grows
Philly announces new resources for parents, seniors amid COVID-19
Hundreds expected to receive free groceries at food bank in Camden, New Jersey
COVID-19: High-tech glasses could protect first responders
Show More
Girl hit by car at bus stop gets special homecoming
Win role in Kevin Hart movie, double date with Ertzes
Trump's name will be added to stimulus checks
Del. announces strict guidelines to prevent COVID-19 in long-term care facilities
Philly has a 'Pizza Groundhog'
More TOP STORIES News