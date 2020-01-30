Man in custody following hours-long standoff at New Castle, Delaware home

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A wanted suspect was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff in the Penn Acres South development in New Castle on Thursday morning, authorities said.Authorities attempted to execute a search warrant related to drug offenses for Greggory Jones at about 6:15 a.m. at a home on Bunker Hill Road."The subject failed to comply with verbal commands, refused to surrender and ended up barricading himself inside the residence," said Master Corporal Michael Austin.The Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team and Conflict Management Teams were called in to assist. Officials said when communication with the man failed, gas was deployed inside the home."Gas was deployed inside the residence, which facilitated the apprehension of the subject. He is now in custody," said Austin.Police not only used tear gas to bring the situation to an end, but they also brought in a piece of tactical equipment called a rook, to gain access to the home."That piece of equipment is part of the special operations response team. It's a fairly new piece of equipment and based on the information we have, the nature of the incident and the intelligence information we have, we deploy the appropriate resources and equipment and usually, it's out of an abundance of caution," said Austin.Neighbors said the early morning police activity was quite the surprise."I knew it was something big, but I knew exactly where they were because there has been activity at that house before," said Leon Price, of New Castle.A trooper sustained minor injuries.