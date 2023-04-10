Christiana Mall reopens following shooting; police continue to search for gunman

The Christiana Mall in Delaware reopens Monday for the first time since three people were shot and injured in the food court.

For anyone looking to retrieve items left behind, head to the vacant storefront next to Apple on Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Christiana Mall in Delaware reopens Monday for the first time since three people were shot and injured in the food court.

All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say two victims are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

Five other people were injured during the incident, but their injuries are not gunshot-related, officials say.

Delaware State Police say the incident started in the food court at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the gunfire began when several suspects got into an altercation with at least one of the victims. Police are still searching for the suspects and are attempting to identify them.

There is no word yet on how many suspects they are searching for.

For anyone looking to retrieve items left behind should go to the vacant storefront next to the Apple store on Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If anyone has information on the shooting or suspects, they are asked to call Delaware State Police immediately.

Action News spoke with a man who was inside the food court waiting to get pizza when he was shot by the gunman.

"We heard like seven or eight shots, 'Bam! Bam! Bam!'" recalled Jim Harmon, a gunshot victim. "Everybody started running."

Harmon was waiting for his food and says as he started to walk away, bullets started flying. The next thing he knew, he was hit.

"I felt something graze off my shoulder," he said. "It's not bad, but it's ok."