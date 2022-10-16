WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington

According to police, a male motorcyclist ran off the road and in to a boulder.

WPVI logo
15 minutes ago

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington.

The incident occurred on Brandywine Creek Road near Ramsey Road in the Montchanin area along the Brandywine River.

According to police, a male motorcyclist ran off the road and in to a boulder.

He was transported to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced.

Brandywine Creek Road is closed in both directions in the area of Ramsey Road while crews continue to investigate.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.