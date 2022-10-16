Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington

According to police, a male motorcyclist ran off the road and in to a boulder.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington.

The incident occurred on Brandywine Creek Road near Ramsey Road in the Montchanin area along the Brandywine River.

He was transported to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced.

Brandywine Creek Road is closed in both directions in the area of Ramsey Road while crews continue to investigate.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.