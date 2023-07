Pedestrian struck and killed in Newark, Delaware

The victim was walking when she was struck and killed.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a woman in Newark Saturday night.

The Action Cam was on the scene around 11 p.m. on Ogletown Road and Cheswold Boulevard.

Officials say the driver did stop and wait for help to arrive.

No word yet on what led up to the crash.