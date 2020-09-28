Delaware State University student killed in shootout at large party

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware State University student was shot and killed Sunday night at a party in Schutte Park, authorities said.According to the Dover Police Department, Devin Wright, 20, was involved in a shootout at about 9:40 p.m. He was shot in the head and died a short time later at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.Police said about 300 to 500 people were at the party when the shootout happened involving multiple suspects."The Delaware State University community is profoundly saddened and troubled by the tragic death of Devin Wright. As information is currently being gathered about this incident, the University has no further comment at this time," said Carlos Holmes, Delaware State University's spokesperson.A second person was shot in the shoulder and hand, police said.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.