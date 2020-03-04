Concord High School student arrested for bringing gun to school in backpack

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware -- A student at Concord High School in Brandywine Hundred, Delaware was arrested on Wednesday after a teacher spotted him with a gun in the classroom.

Delaware State Police were called to the school just after 8 a.m., when officials say the 17-year-old student picked up the gun after it fell out of his book bag. He then left the building.

Authorities were able to track the student's movements on security cameras. A school resource officer found the student and took him into custody, police said.

Police say the weapon was not recovered, but the student is being charged.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect orders dog to attack man after altercation: Police
Police honor WWII veteran with parade in N.J.
Another Philly resident being tested for coronavirus, previous case negative
Right place, right time: Troopers pull man to safety following fiery crash
Hand sanitizer shortage hits local stores amid coronavirus concerns
Mumps outbreak reported among children in New Castle Co.
Gov. Murphy's surgery for kidney tumor successful
Show More
Arcadia cancels spring break program due to coronavirus
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
More TOP STORIES News