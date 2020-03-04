Concord High School student arrested for bringing gun to school in backpack

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware -- A student at Concord High School in Brandywine Hundred, Delaware was arrested on Wednesday after a teacher spotted him with a gun in the classroom.Delaware State Police were called to the school just after 8 a.m., when officials say the 17-year-old student picked up the gun after it fell out of his book bag. He then left the building.Authorities were able to track the student's movements on security cameras. A school resource officer found the student and took him into custody, police said.Police say the weapon was not recovered, but the student is being charged.