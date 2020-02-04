Education

In Delaware, it's officially Girls and Women in Sports Day

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- From basketball to soccer, track, volleyball, and sports all across the board, Wednesday in Delaware, it's officially Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Student athletes from across the state joined Governor John Carney and other officials for the declaration.

February 5th will celebrate females in sports, from the determination to the inspiration, the self confidence and the victories achieved on and off the field.

Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Secretary, Department of Health and Social Services stressed the importance of sports for girls "I know those principles you learn on the field are just as relevant in the classroom. The idea that hard work pays off that persistence really matters and math and science and learning about those roles on the field are just as applicable when you are pursuing your careers and dreams."

The governor says he hopes this special day will encourage more girls to try a new sport and get involved in a new team.

They say this is all about breaking barriers, but also promoting good sportsmanship and a healthy lifestyle.
