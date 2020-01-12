Delaware's first African American supreme court justice takes oath of office

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Honorable Tamika Montgomery-Reeves was publicly sworn in for her first term as a Justice of the Delaware Supreme Court on January 3 in the auditorium at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.Justice Montgomery-Reeves, who is the first African American to serve on the Delaware Supreme Court, chose Howard High School of Technology for her investiture ceremony because of the historical relevance to civil rights history in Delaware.Before her appointment to Delaware's highest court, Justice Montgomery-Reeves was Vice Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery from November 2015 - 2019. Before becoming Vice Chancellor, Justice Montgomery-Reeves was a partner in the Wilmington, Delaware office of Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich and Rosati.Justice Montgomery-Reeves received her undergraduate degree in 2003 from the University of Mississippi and her law degree in 2006 from the University of Georgia School of Law and served as a law clerk for Chancellor William B. Chandler III of the Delaware Court of Chancery.Justice Montgomery-Reeves replaces the Honorable Collins J. Seitz, Jr., who was elevated to the position of Chief Justice in November.