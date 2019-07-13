Delaware teacher arrested for sexual contact with 3 students

HARRINGTON, Del. -- Police in a Delaware city say they have arrested a 63-year-old middle school teacher on charges of unlawful sexual contact with at least three students.

Harrington police say Richard C. Ford was a teacher at W.T. Chipman Middle School in Harrington when he inappropriately touched three students in his fitness class.

Police say the alleged victims were 11 to 12 years old.

According to police, a parent alleged in January that her daughter was inappropriately touched during a fitness class.

Police spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said an investigation determined two other females were identified as possible victims.

Additional charges were filed against Ford, who has been released from jail after posting $10,100 unsecured bail.

It's not known if he has an attorney.
