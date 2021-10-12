Special education teacher named Delaware's 2022 Teacher of the Year

Congratulations to Brandywine’s Jahsha Tabron, who was just named Delaware's 2022 Teacher of the Year!https://t.co/IWnxnmPxs6 pic.twitter.com/qbhorgyrTr — DE Dept of Education (@DEDeptofEd) October 12, 2021

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- An educator in New Castle County is Delaware's 2022 Teacher of the Year.Jahsha Tabron teaches special education at Brandywine High School.Tabron says she is reminded daily that she is a part of something important, something bigger than herself and her classroom."As a special education teacher, I have witnessed the power of inclusive classrooms. Inclusion erases educational barriers, embraces diversity, develops resilience in students, and fosters their perseverance," Tabron said. "Teachers, our ability to persevere and succeed is dependent on the communities we build; we cannot and should not do this alone! Our greatest resource is each other."Tabron earned her Bachelor of Science in elementary and special education from Delaware State University and her Master of Education in school leadership and instruction from Wilmington University.Tabron will receive a $5,000 grant to use for her classroom, as well as two personal grants totaling an additional $5,000.She was among 20 candidates nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter Network during the 2021 calendar year.Five Delaware Department of Education staff members independently evaluate each application.A former Delaware Teacher of the Year and department staff member observe each candidate in the classroom.Taking into consideration the ratings from the application review and observations as well as a recorded presentation by the nominees, another independent panel of non-department judges then selects the one teacher who will serve as the 2022 Delaware Teacher of the Year.The ceremony was held Monday night at the Dover High School auditorium.