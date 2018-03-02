Court records: Delaware toddler beaten before his death

Delaware News

WILMINGTON, Del. --
Court records allege a 15-month-old Delaware boy was beaten and abused by his caregivers before his death.

The News Journal reports the records unsealed Wednesday describe abuse including being hit with a belt and remote control and being put in a cold shower.

Chosen Smith was pronounced dead Feb. 17 after his caregivers took him to a Wilmington hospital.

The records say 22-year-old Tameke Wright and 37-year-old Lavar E. Harris told police they boy had fallen off a futon.

The state medical examiner's office has determined Chosen's death was caused by blunt force trauma.

Wright and Harris are charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect.

The newspaper reports they remain in custody and have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newschild deathchild abuseWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News