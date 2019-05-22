Delaware Valley police honored by Citizens Crime Commission

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some stopped armed gunmen, others took down multi-million dollar drug rings. More than 20 members of local law enforcement were honored Wednesday for their heroics by the Citizens Crime Commission.The luncheon, hosted by Action News anchor Rick Williams, awarded officers who went above and beyond the call of duty in 2018.Winning the Valor award, was Philadelphia Police Officer Paul Sulock and his partner, John O'Hanlon."It's the best award that you can get on the job, but it's not something you want to go through or see any other officer go through," said Officer Sulock.Sulock was shot in the leg during an investigation in Kensington.Through a barrage of bullets, he and O'Hanlon caught the suspect. "I never had a brother growing up but I gained one that day for sure," said O'Hanlon.Also honored, Detectives Devin Henry and Elizabeth Ponte.The Camden County Police detectives were ambushed while sitting in their unmarked car when, without exchanging a word, the suspects began exchanging multiple gunshots into their unmarked car. 25 shots were fired in seven seconds and both detectives were hit. Thankfully, they survived."I still don't have the full range of motion of my hands again," said Ponte. But she's determined to get back to work.Corporal Rudolph Palmer of the University of Pennsylvania Police Department was there at the right time when a young boy was choking. He received the "Outstanding Police Performance Award." Palmer gained a new friend in 5-year-old Ian, "My grandma said help! Help! And officer Palmer came up to help me."