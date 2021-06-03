Weather

Severe storm season begins in the Delaware Valley

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Severe storm season begins in the Delaware Valley

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When we see storm watches pop up in our area, emergency crews are ready to respond. Last summer, there was no shortage of severe weather events.

Exactly one year ago, a derecho brought hurricane-force winds and sent trees toppling onto cars and homes. In Wallingford, one man was killed as downed power lines lit this home ablaze.

"Unprecedented wind storms came through the counties really without notice," said Delaware County Director Emergency Services Timothy Boyce.

The Delaware County Office of Emergency Management is tasked with responding to these situations.

"We'll see a sudden increase in calls everything from alarm systems, to more serious thugs like wires down, traffic accidents and flash floods," said Boyce.

RELATED: Neighbors of Darby Creek prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

Susan Oh remembers the $60,000 in water damage left behind last summer at Bright Dry Cleaners in Darby.

"Oh my God, all of my store overflowed with water," said Oh.

Her small shop sits in a spot notorious for flooding: McDade Boulevard and Springfield Road.

Tropical Storm Isaias flooded Darby Creek last summer. On Thursday evening, Oh was once again worried about the flash flood watch and severe thunderstorm watch for the evening issued in our area.

"I'm very nervous. Today is going to be very heavy rain," said Oh.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Isaias floods Darby Borough, 2 children rescued from roof

Rain becomes a concern for emergency services as drivers try to navigate the waters.

"Every time we see people go in the water - they think it's two or three inches of water - then they get stuck and then there's a tragedy. Flash floods happen everywhere in our region," said Boyce.

Officials say now is a good time to check your emergency kit and talk to your family to make a plan of action, before you need one.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermedia boroughpennsylvania newsfloodingweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News