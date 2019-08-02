Delaware woman charged with 5th DUI after vehicle crash

A Delaware woman has been charged with her fifth DUI.

Gloria Smith of Laurel was arrested late Thursday night in Sussex county.

Police say she failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck.

Smith and her passenger along with the driver of the other vehicle all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

She's being held at the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution.
